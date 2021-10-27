MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vistara, Lufthansa enter frequent flyer partnership

Vistara and Lufthansa entered into a codeshare partnership in December 2019.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

Air carrier Vistara announced a reciprocal partnership for its frequent flyer program, Club Vistara (CV), with Lufthansa’s Miles & More frequent flyer program. The partnership agreement comes into effect on October 27.

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, said that the partnership would enable Club Vistara members to earn and redeem CV Points on flights operated and marketed by Lufthansa, covering an extensive network of nearly 200 destinations across the world.

Reciprocally, Miles & More members will be able to earn and redeem miles on flights operated by Vistara, it added.

“We are delighted to extend our strong partnership with Lufthansa and bring synergies between our respective frequent flyer programs," Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said in a statement." I am confident that this will enable us to provide greater value and convenience to our Club Vistara members on their travels across the world. We are also equally excited to welcome Miles & More members and provide them a consistent, world-class flying experience when they fly ‘India’s best airline,'”

The two airlines entered into a codeshare partnership in December 2019. Vistara’s three-class cabin configuration with Premium Economy class provides Lufthansa customers consistency in comfort and overall experience on Vistara’s steadily growing domestic and international network.

Close

Related stories

“We are pleased to strengthen the already started codeshare partnership between Vistara and Lufthansa with the start into the Miles & More programme", said Christopher Siegloch, Senior Director Loyalty Programme Development and Service at Miles & More GmbH.

“Vistara as a strong partner and popular airline extends our airline portfolio and therefore offers added value to our Miles & More members who now have the opportunity to earn and redeem miles on Vistara flights," he added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Lufthansa #Tata #Vistara
first published: Oct 27, 2021 11:22 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.