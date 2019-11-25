Vistara introduces Mumbai-Colombo flight

The Mumbai-Colombo flight will operate on all days of the week except Wednesdays.
Adding Sri Lanka as the fourth country on its network, Vistara airlines on November 25 started flight operations from Mumbai to Colombo.
The airline inaugurated its international operations in August 2019 with Singapore as its first destination, followed by Dubai, UAE and Bangkok, Thailand.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 10:46 pm