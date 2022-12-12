Vistara inaugurates daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat

Tata-owned Vistara airlines on December 12 launched daily non-stop flights connecting Mumbai with Muscat, the capital city of Oman. The inaugural flight on this route will take off from Mumbai today at 20:00 hours (IST), and arrive in Muscat at 21:35 hours (GST).

The schedule of flights, effective December 12, will be Mumbai-Muscat (flight UK 0233) daily at 20:00 hrs and Muscat-Mumbai (flight UK 0234) daily at 22:55 hrs.

The airline in its statement said it is the only carrier to offer the choice of premium economy class on this route, in addition to business and economy classes. It further stated there has been a consistent increase in demand for travel between India and the Gulf region.

Muscat, the airline's fourth destination in the region, is also the third Gulf city that Vistara has added to its network in the last four months. The airline launched services to Jeddah and Abu Dhabi in August and October, respectively. Its flights are also operated daily to Dubai from Mumbai.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, speaking on the inauguration of flights to Muscat, said, “The launch of operations to Muscat is in line with our goal to steadily enhance our footprint in the Middle East. The firm bilateral relationship and robust cultural and economic ties between India and states in the Gulf region have given great impetus to our growth plans, and our successful business on the other Middle Eastern routes is a testament to that."