Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara commits to 50 Airbus A320neo, places order for 13 to fly regional international routes

A320neos, where neo stands for new engine option, feature single-aisle cabin.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vistara has committed to adding 50 Airbus A320 neo narrow-body planes to its fleet of 21, according to a press release by the European aircraft manufacturer. Of this, the full-service airline has already placed a firm order to lease 13 for flying on regional international routes, the release said. Vistara has opted for the Leap CFM engines to be fixed onto those planes.

Vistara is the brand name under which Tata SIA Airlines, a 51:49 joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, flies. A320neos, where neo stands for new engine option, feature single-aisle cabin.

Airbus claims its A320 neo family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation Sharklets that, together with the engines, deliver more than 15 percent fuel and carbon dioxide savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020. This is equivalent to a reduction of 5,000 tonnes of CO2 per aircraft per year. It also promises to lower noise by half.

The two companies sealed the order at the week-long Farnborough airshow that began today at Hampshire in London.

Vistara is still a distant player in India’s over 117-million passenger market but has been accepted well in its three-and-a-half years of operations because of its superior services, reflected in clean planes, on-time performance, and good quality food.

India is among the largest markets for Airbus’ A320neo planes with its single biggest order so far --250 Airbus A320neos -- having come in 2014 from Interglobe Aviation, the company that runs IndiGo.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 05:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Vistara

