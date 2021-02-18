MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vistara commences flight operations to Germany from India

The inaugural flight, operated by a new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, departed Delhi at 3.30 am (IST) on Thursday and landed in Frankfurt at 7.55 am (CET), Vistara said in a release.

PTI
February 18, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST

Full service carrier Vistara on Thursday commenced its flight operations to Germany from India with the launch of a non-stop flight to Frankfurt from Delhi under the air bubble agreement between the two countries.

The inaugural flight, operated by a new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, departed Delhi at 3.30 am (IST) on Thursday and landed in Frankfurt at 7.55 am (CET), Vistara said in a release.

The Tata-Singapore Airlines jointly-owned carrier will fly between the two cities twice a week – on Thursdays and Saturdays, it said.

"The launch of our services to Frankfurt is another important step ahead in our commitment towards growing our global network and strengthening our presence in Europe,” said Vistara's Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Thng.

As one of the world's busiest aviation hubs, Frankfurt promises great opportunities for India's best airline to grow in the global market, Thng added.

Close
Vistara said it accepts all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government authorities.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Vistara
first published: Feb 18, 2021 03:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.