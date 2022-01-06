Vistara launches 48-hour sale to celebrate 7th anniversary

Representative image

In celebration of completing seven successful years, Vistara on January 6 announced a network-wide (domestic + international), anniversary-special sale for all three of its cabins, inviting travellers to book their 2022 travels in advance.

The airline announced that the bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 0001 hours of 6 January 2022 and ending 2359 hours of 7 January 2022, for travel between 21 January 2022 and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply). Sale fares are also available for the airline’s international routes, only on the flights that are open for booking currently.

Vistara is offering its customers an all-inclusive one-way fares starting INR 977 for Economy, INR 2677 for Premium Economy and INR 9777 for Business Class.

An advance purchase of at least 15 days is required to avail domestic sale fares for Economy and Premium Economy cabins, and of at least three days for Business Class. However, on international fares the advance purchase requirement doesn’t apply.

Bookings under the Sale are now open on Vistara’s official website: www.airvistara.com. Bookings can also be made on iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents.

"The fares depend on route and distance travelled, while the seats available on sale are limited and available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis," said the airline in a release.