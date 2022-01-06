MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vistara launches 48-hour sale to celebrate 7th anniversary

Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 0001 hours of 6 January 2022 and ending 2359 hours of 7 January 2022, for travel between 21 January 2022 and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply).

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

In celebration of completing seven successful years, Vistara on January 6 announced a network-wide (domestic + international), anniversary-special sale for all three of its cabins, inviting travellers to book their 2022 travels in advance.

The airline announced that the bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 0001 hours of 6 January 2022 and ending 2359 hours of 7 January 2022, for travel between 21 January 2022 and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply). Sale fares are also available for the airline’s international routes, only on the flights that are open for booking currently.

Vistara Celebrates Seventh Anniversary, Launches 48-hour Network-Wide Sale

Vistara is  offering its customers an all-inclusive one-way fares starting INR 977 for Economy, INR 2677 for Premium Economy and INR 9777 for Business Class.

An advance purchase of at least 15 days is required to avail domestic sale fares for Economy and Premium Economy cabins, and of at least three days for Business Class. However, on international fares the advance purchase requirement doesn’t apply.

Close

Related stories

Bookings under the Sale are now open on Vistara’s official website: www.airvistara.com. Bookings can also be made on iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents.

"The fares depend on route and distance travelled, while the seats available on sale are limited and available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis," said the airline in a release.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #aviation #India #Visatara sale #Vistara #Vistara anniversary sale
first published: Jan 6, 2022 09:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.