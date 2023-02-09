English
    Vistara announces Mumbai-Mauritius flight service from March 26

    The five times weekly flight services will be catered with a long range A321 aircraft, which the airline inducted in its fleet recently, in a three class configuration (business, premium economy and economy), Vistara said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Full-service airline Vistara on Thursday announced the launch of its flight services to Mauritius from the city, starting March 26.

    The five times weekly flight services will be catered with a long range A321 aircraft, which the airline inducted in its fleet recently, in a three class configuration (business, premium economy and economy), Vistara said.

    Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai.

    The airline has already announced commencing flight services to Colombo and Dammam from Mumbai next month.