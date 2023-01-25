Vistara announces daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Dammam from March 1

Tata-owned Vistara airlines on January 25 announced daily non-stop flights connecting Mumbai with Dammam, a city in Saudi Arabia, as part of its plan to expand its global footprint.

The inaugural flight on this route will take off from Mumbai on March 1 at 21:20 hours (IST), and arrive in Dammam at 23:10 hours (all local time zones).

The schedule of flights, effective March 1, will be Mumbai-Dammam (flight UK 0237) daily at 23:55 hrs and Dammam-Mumbai (flight UK 0238) daily at 06:15 hrs (all local time zones).

According to Vistara's statement, bookings for the flights will be made available through the airline's website, mobile app, and travel agencies.

The airline added that it would accept any qualified passengers who could enter either the country legally and who met the entry and visa requirements set forth by the relevant governments. All-inclusive return fares for Mumbai-Dammam start from Rs 26,999 for Economy, Rs 29,999 for Premium Economy and Rs 39,999 for Business Class, the airline's statement said.

Dammam is the airline's fifth destination in the Gulf region. The airline launched daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat in December 2022. It launched services to Jeddah and Abu Dhabi in August and October, respectively. Its flights are also operated daily to Dubai from Mumbai. Stating that the main port in the Gulf of Aden is located at Dammam, a crucial administrative hub that also houses some of the biggest corporate offices, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "We are excited to expand our presence in Saudi Arabia with the addition of Dammam as the second city in the Kingdom, after Jeddah." Additionally, Vistara announced that it will resume Mumbai-Colombo operations, with daily flights beginning on March 1, 2023, following a nearly three-year gap.