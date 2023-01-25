English
    Vistara announces daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Dammam from March 1

    Vistara to resume Mumbai-Colombo operations, with daily flights beginning on March 1, following a nearly three-year gap.

    January 25, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST
    Dammam is the airline's fifth destination in the Gulf region. (Representative Image)

    Tata-owned Vistara airlines on January 25 announced daily non-stop flights connecting Mumbai with Dammam, a city in Saudi Arabia, as part of its plan to expand its global footprint.

    The inaugural flight on this route will take off from Mumbai on March 1 at 21:20 hours (IST), and arrive in Dammam at 23:10 hours (all local time zones).

    The schedule of flights, effective March 1, will be Mumbai-Dammam (flight UK 0237) daily at 23:55 hrs and Dammam-Mumbai (flight UK 0238) daily at 06:15 hrs (all local time zones).

    According to Vistara's statement, bookings for the flights will be made available through the airline's website, mobile app, and travel agencies.