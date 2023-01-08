Vistara anniversary sale: All-inclusive one-way airfares starting at Rs 1,899

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, on January 8 announced a network-wide (domestic and international), anniversary-special sale applicable across all three of its cabins - Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class.

Bookings under the sale are open starting 0001 hours on 08 January 2023 until 2359 hours of 12 January 2023, for travel between 23 January 2023 and 30 September 2023 (blackout dates apply), the airline said in a statement. Sale fares are also available for the airline’s international routes, only on flights that are open for booking currently, it added.

The special sale offers travellers the chance to fly their favourite airline at attractive fares, as listed below:

Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits will not apply on these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be used for these bookings, the airline said. The fares depend on route and distance travelled, while the seats available on sale are limited and available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, it added.

“The year 2022 has been a year of celebratory milestones for Vistara – from becoming India’s second largest airline by domestic market share, to crossing the 1 million monthly domestic passenger mark for the first time in history and entering the list of World’s Top 20 Airlines by Skytrax, to name a few. As we mark eight years of excellence at Vistara, we are delighted to share the joy of our journey with our customers through this special sale,” said Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.