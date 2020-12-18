MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vistara allows customers to book flights through Google

Customers will need to login with their Google account while booking Vistara flights and details such as name and contact details will be filled automatically.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 11:48 AM IST
Vistara's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft (Image: Twitter/@Boeing_In)

Vistara's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft (Image: Twitter/@Boeing_In)

Full-service airline Vistara will allow customers to search and buy tickets directly on Google through an integrated "Book on Google" feature.

Customers will need to login with their Google account and details such as name and contact details will be filled automatically, Vistara said in a statement on December 18.

While searching for flights on Google, customers will be able to book Vistara flights without being directed to any other website.

"Customers will also progressively be able to view and purchase optional upgrades, pre-purchase additional baggage allowance, seat selection, and much more on the same Google interface," the airline, which is owned by Tata group and Singapore Airlines, said.

Vistara said customers could use the payment options saved on their Google account, and even add a new credit or debit card during the booking process.

Close

This booking option was made possible after the implementation of the New Distribution Capability (NDC), which was done through a technology partnership with Amadeus.

"We are sure that this new 'Book on Google' feature will enable an even more hassle-free experience and bring greater convenience to our customers," Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Vistara
first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:48 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.