Vistara allows customers to book flights through Google

Vistara's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft (Image: Twitter/@Boeing_In)

Full-service airline Vistara will allow customers to search and buy tickets directly on Google through an integrated "Book on Google" feature.

Customers will need to login with their Google account and details such as name and contact details will be filled automatically, Vistara said in a statement on December 18.

While searching for flights on Google, customers will be able to book Vistara flights without being directed to any other website.

"Customers will also progressively be able to view and purchase optional upgrades, pre-purchase additional baggage allowance, seat selection, and much more on the same Google interface," the airline, which is owned by Tata group and Singapore Airlines, said.

Vistara said customers could use the payment options saved on their Google account, and even add a new credit or debit card during the booking process.

This booking option was made possible after the implementation of the New Distribution Capability (NDC), which was done through a technology partnership with Amadeus.

"We are sure that this new 'Book on Google' feature will enable an even more hassle-free experience and bring greater convenience to our customers," Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said.