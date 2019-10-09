App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network

The full-service carrier said passengers can book the tickets for the travel period starting from October 10 this year to March 28 next year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Vistara airline on October 9 announced a 48-hour sale starting from October 10 midnight for all classes of travel - Economy, Premium Economy and Business - across its domestic network.

The full-service carrier said passengers can book the tickets for the travel period starting from October 10 this year to March 28 next year.

"Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 0001 hours of Thursday, 10 October, 2019, and ending at 2359 of Friday, 11 October, 2019," according to a statement issued by the airline.

Major routes in which the travellers can avail the offer include Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Chennai and Delhi-Bengaluru.

Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor said, "We don't have sales too often, and this sale is our way of celebrating the festive season and our rapidly growing network with our customers.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #Vistara

