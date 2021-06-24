Vistara 48-hour Monsoon Sale: All-in fares start at Rs 1,099 - check details

Seats available on sale for Vistara are limited and are available strictly on first-come, first-served basis. (Representational Image)

Domestic full-service carrier Vistara announced a 48-hour ‘Monsoon Sale’ on June 24 - applicable across Economy, Premium Economy and Business class tickets.

Vistara COO Vinod Khanna said the airline is “happy to invite flyers” who put their travel plans on hold due to the second wave of coronavirus cases in the country. He added that demand is starting to return as the COVID-19 situation gradually improves.

Here is all you need to know:

- Bookings for these tickets will begin from 12.01 am on June 24 and end at 11.59 pm on June 25 for travel between August 1 and October 12, as per a statement from the airline.

- Bookings are open on the Vistara website, the mobile apps (iOS and Android), Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, and through travel agents.

- Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits do not apply on these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be clubbed with these discounts.

- Seats available on sale are limited and are available strictly on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis.

- Find the full list of flights on sale and promotional fares here www.airvistara.com

Sample one-way, all-in promotional fares (In Rs), partial listing only From To Economy Class Premium Economy Business Class Delhi Chandigarh 1,099 2,509 15,209 Dehli Indore 1,699 2,099 16,059 Dibrugarh Bagdogra 1,999 3,739 5,999 Bengaluru Goa 1,699 3,209 19,979 Bengaluru Hyderabad 1,449 3,229 17,179 Bengaluru Chennai 1,399 2,559 15,499 Mumbai Goa 1,699 2,889 16,209 Delhi Indore 1,699 2,099 16,059 Delhi Chandigarh 1,099 2,509 15,209 Delhi Lucknow 1,699 2,659 15,099 Delhi Varanasi 1,749 3,479 12,299 Dibrugarh Bagdogra 1,999 3,739 5,999

- Listed below are few of the flights for which the sale is available, and the pricing: