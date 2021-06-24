MARKET NEWS

Vistara 48-hour Monsoon Sale: All-in fares start at Rs 1,099 - check details

Bookings will begin from 12.01 am on June 24 and end at 11.59 pm on June 25 for travel between August 1 and October 12

Moneycontrol News
June 24, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Seats available on sale for Vistara are limited and are available strictly on first-come, first-served basis. (Representational Image)

Domestic full-service carrier Vistara announced a 48-hour ‘Monsoon Sale’ on June 24 - applicable across Economy, Premium Economy and Business class tickets.

Vistara COO Vinod Khanna said the airline is “happy to invite flyers” who put their travel plans on hold due to the second wave of coronavirus cases in the country. He added that demand is starting to return as the COVID-19 situation gradually improves.

Here is all you need to know:

- Bookings for these tickets will begin from 12.01 am on June 24 and end at 11.59 pm on June 25 for travel between August 1 and October 12, as per a statement from the airline.

- Bookings are open on the Vistara website, the mobile apps (iOS and Android), Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, and through travel agents.

- Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits do not apply on these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be clubbed with these discounts.

- Seats available on sale are limited and are available strictly on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis.

- Find the full list of flights on sale and promotional fares here www.airvistara.com

- Listed below are few of the flights for which the sale is available, and the pricing:
Sample one-way, all-in promotional fares (In Rs), partial listing only
FromToEconomy ClassPremium EconomyBusiness Class
DelhiChandigarh1,0992,50915,209
DehliIndore1,6992,09916,059
DibrugarhBagdogra1,9993,7395,999
BengaluruGoa1,6993,20919,979
BengaluruHyderabad1,4493,22917,179
BengaluruChennai1,3992,55915,499
MumbaiGoa1,6992,88916,209
DelhiIndore1,6992,09916,059
DelhiChandigarh1,0992,50915,209
DelhiLucknow1,6992,65915,099
DelhiVaranasi1,7493,47912,299
DibrugarhBagdogra1,9993,7395,999
 
TAGS: #Airline #Business #monsoon sale #Vistara
first published: Jun 24, 2021 11:27 am

