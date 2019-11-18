App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vista Equity Partners announces Asia expansion

The new office in Singapore will serve as the Asia headquarters for VCG

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vista Equity Partners announced the opening of Vista Consulting Group’s Singapore office. VCG is the affiliated consulting arm of Vista, the leading investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses.

The new office will serve as the Asia headquarters for VCG, expanding Vista’s presence and providing additional operational support for Vista companies in the region and their almost 14,000 employees.

The Singapore office, located in the Centennial Tower, is indicative of the firm’s continued strong commitment to Asia. Currently, more than 20 Vista portfolio companies have offices in the region, with 13 in Singapore.

Close

As part of the announcement, Vista portfolio company Apptio, a provider of software that fuels digital transformation, named Singapore as its Asia headquarters as it focuses on driving sales and other opportunities throughout the region. Another Vista portfolio company, RDC, announced earlier this year that it also was naming Singapore its Asia headquarters.

related news

“We are seeing immense growth of the business-to-business market in Asia, underpinned by an acceleration of investment in technology infrastructure and enterprise software,” said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista.

“This transformation continues to create a significant commercial opportunity across our portfolio. An on-the-ground presence in Singapore builds upon our extensive work in India and other parts of the region and will improve our ability to support the growth of our companies by further helping our network engage with customers, partners, entrepreneurs and technology talent to best position them and Vista for continued success.” added Smith

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home