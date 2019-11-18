Vista Equity Partners announces Asia expansion

Vista Equity Partners announced the opening of Vista Consulting Group’s Singapore office. VCG is the affiliated consulting arm of Vista, the leading investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses.

The new office will serve as the Asia headquarters for VCG, expanding Vista’s presence and providing additional operational support for Vista companies in the region and their almost 14,000 employees.

The Singapore office, located in the Centennial Tower, is indicative of the firm’s continued strong commitment to Asia. Currently, more than 20 Vista portfolio companies have offices in the region, with 13 in Singapore.

As part of the announcement, Vista portfolio company Apptio, a provider of software that fuels digital transformation, named Singapore as its Asia headquarters as it focuses on driving sales and other opportunities throughout the region. Another Vista portfolio company, RDC, announced earlier this year that it also was naming Singapore its Asia headquarters.

“We are seeing immense growth of the business-to-business market in Asia, underpinned by an acceleration of investment in technology infrastructure and enterprise software,” said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista.