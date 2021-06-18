Vishal Sikka's Vianai raises $140 million led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Artificial Intelligence startup Vianai Systems, founded by former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, has raised $140 million in a Series B round of funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Other prominent industry people also participated in the round, a release said on June 17, without sharing any names. Vianai would use the new capital to accelerate the delivery of its human-centered AI platform and products to enterprises worldwide, it said.

“We have been working hard to build a better AI platform, one that puts human judgment at the center of systems that bring vast AI capabilities to amplify human potential,” Sikka, who is also CEO, said. “I am grateful for the trust and the confidence that our customers and our investors have put in us as we help enterprises achieve great, purposeful transformations with human-centered AI."

The Palo Alto-based firm was launched by Sikka in 2019, two years after his exit from Infosys, and has raised a total of $190 million, so far.

The “human-centered AI approach amplifies human judgment thus empowering domain experts with AI tools to deliver powerful business value. Vianai has already delivered successful business outcomes to numerous world-leading enterprises,” the statement said.

Vianai investors include Jim Davidson, co-Founder of Silver Lake, Henry Kravis and George Roberts, co-founders of KKR, and Jerry Yang, founding- partner of AME and co-founder of Yahoo! Inc. Fei-Fei Li, co-director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, will be joining Vianai’s advisory board.