Visa, ICICI Bank join hands to offer better launching platform for Indian fintechs

Global card payment player Visa has partnered with private sector lender ICICI Bank for its ‘Visa-in-a-box’ programme for fintech acceleration, the company said in a note today.

Through this partnership, fintechs can access the APIs and developer sandbox initiative of Visa and ICICI Bank to rapidly build, test and deploy consumer payment applications.

ICICI Bank has launched co-branded prepaid cards with three fintechs across sectors like business banking, business expense management and neo-banking.

For fintechs, Visa brings its digital payment settlement capabilities and the bank brings its expertise in financial technology, understanding of the Indian market and payment solutions to drive innovations.

A few examples of services include digital KYC, loyalty solutions, payment gateway facilities and innovations in card design.

“The bank shares our vision of catalyzing fintechs who are solving for the payment challenges of tomorrow - across digital issuance, credit access, small merchant acceptance and commercial payments,” said T R Ramachandran, group country manager, India and South Asia, Visa.

Visa and ICICI Bank will also jointly develop programmes aimed at accelerating growth and innovation in their respective businesses. ICICI Bank will also have access to Visa's growing network of fintech partners and provide guidance to get them to market in the most efficient way possible.