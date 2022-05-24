Virtue of subsidies only if it's swift and for short run: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged industry to be 'more proactive', in ensuring that the crisis in world does not unfold too severely back home. "Businesses can ensure that commodity prices or our people do not suffer the consequences of high inflation," Goyal said.

The government is helping industry navigate the crisis, but he adds, "Indian business does not want subsidies, and does not want clutches."

Here's an excerpt of what Piyush Goyal said at the panel discussion moderated by CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan:

"All of you in Indian industry can also support the government so that we don't need to take too many steps. So a little bit proactive approach by Indian companies by Indian sectors on their own, to ensure that we can all work in an orderly fashion and shop prices are no will actually save the government from taking any formal steps, but will help all of you in the long run."

"For example, if infrastructure projects get totally delayed, or are slowed down, because of very high prices for the inputs that go into infrastructure, ultimately, your business will suffer in the long run, if stagflation sets in or if infrastructure spending goes down. Your projects will suffer in the long run. So we have a crisis before the world, a short term issue to be addressed. And I would urge Indian industry also to reflect what they can do to ensure that commodity prices or our people do not suffer the consequences of high inflation."

"Coming to the point that you asked madam, I think one thing I'm very clear, having looked at trade and commerce over the last three years. And by the way, this week, we complete three years of our second term, eight years in government now, a very exciting journey. Lots learned in the eight years. I hope, lots done also over that's for you to tell us. But I think I've learned one thing that Indian business does not want subsidies does not want clutches. Indian business has the ability and the strength to be able to perform well to work with the rest of the world."

"And as I said earlier, I do not believe you can artificially support a sector to be in the long run a relevant player in the world. Ultimately, sectors where we have strength will grow, for which the government is looking at easing your business processes, reducing your regulatory burden, making it simpler to work in India, making it easier to get land approvals, getting rid of many of the criminal sections of the Indian laws, getting rid of compliance burden, wherever it's onerous. And my own senses. Businesses want hand holding and support of that nature."

"Subsidies in the short run can support, can give you can give you a kickstart. But in the long run that become very, very routine. The virtue of subsidies is only when it's swift and in the short run. Something like the production linked incentive scheme, where we are giving a kickstart to help you invest, produce, meet your early years concerns, and then you can fly on your own. Our approach is not going to be driven by subsidies or artificial promotion of our trade. It's going to be much more focused on structural reform and ease of doing business."