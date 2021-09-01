Virtual PR is cheaper, more effective for SMEs

Image: Shutterstock

To build any relationship, you need public relations (PR). If you want a friend, don’t you have to smile and introduce your personal brand? So, if you want your product or service to be taken seriously, you need to sell its story first.

Good information is the starting point of any PR activity and this is especially true of virtual PR. Publications will always reach out to those who can provide the right information. Evidence: When Infosys holds a press conference and invites journalists, not a single one turns it down. In the words of an employee of their PR agency, all a journalist asks her is: “Lunch served? Pickup arranged?”

PR is about reaching influencers as well as the target audience. Media is a critical influencer and that was the reason traditional PR tactics were focussed on journalists.

Then came the 1990s and the internet exploded onto the scene. With it came a new source of influencers. For the traditional media PR, it was important to get the story into the largest circulating daily.

Getting started

The virtual world is different. There are discussion boards, special interest groups, email newsletters and websites on every subject possible that reach millions of like-minded individuals with one keystroke.

All these influencers are on one big searchable index. Finding them is not difficult for even those with modest budgets. You just have to know where and how to look for them. Some individual specialists can help at a fraction of the fee charged by big PR agencies.

In any online PR campaign, there are two major strategies. One is about getting the links to your site and the other is about getting stories about your site.

Linking campaigns come in two ways. The first step is registering your web address with the search engines and directories. The second is asking another website to link to yours.

Before getting into details, it is important to know the difference between a search engine and a directory. Though often the two words are used interchangeably, one needs to understand the difference before planning the campaign.

When you submit a URL to a search engine, it sends a piece of software out to that URL. The software reads what is on the page and creates a summary. The summary is stored in a database. This indexing process is critical. When a customer searches for a particular term, the engine ranks and displays the summaries based on what it thinks is relevant.

A directory, on the other hand, uses a human to sort out what has been submitted and to decide whether to include it or not. Generally, along with a URL, a lot of other information about the site has to be given for the reviewer to arrive at a decision.

A good example of a directory is Yahoo!. The listings accuracy in a search engine depends on the content of page one is submitting. Each search engine has a different way of indexing content. And because the summarising algorithm does not have human intervention, many companies make money by tricking the search engine.

In a directory, the listing correctness depends largely on the information submitted and the views of the person who reviews it. That will result in a better quality of listings. The only problem is that the listing in a directory is not as fast as search engines as humans are slower than software.

Acing the search engine

Unlike in the past, registration campaigns have become much more complicated and their effectiveness is also in doubt. Content overload is a major pain point.

Getting on top of a search engine index is a task. There is so much content competing for attention. A large number of people also try to manipulate the way search engines create their summaries and rank them.

Paid placement has become a done thing for most search engines and directories. Like the paid advertorials that newspapers and TV channels carry, they, too, have to find a revenue model. Search engines and directories charge for listings, just like the Yellow Pages. It means that as in the traditional media, there is no news that is true news–just perception.

Given these complexities, how to plan a registration campaign? First, understand the tips for submission. They are widely available. Once you know the hows of page setup, you can make it more search engine-friendly. You should then focus on finding and submitting to subject-specific search engines and directories.

Linking a site has become complicated, with sites becoming more hostile to giving links unless there is a genuine value in it for them.

To do that successfully, you need to first provide clear value in terms of either content or service. You can then decide as to who could be a suitable partner for linking their site to yours.

The rules for virtual PR are different in many ways and yet similar. Treated right, it offers tremendous ROI in these times of cluttered and expensive traditional media.