MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Virginian-based UPS Freight being sold to TFI for $800 million

UPS Freight, which generated an estimated $3 billion in revenue last year, is one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in the US.

Associated Press
January 26, 2021 / 08:35 PM IST
Representative image (PC-AFP)

Representative image (PC-AFP)

UPS has reached an agreement to sell the Virginia-based UPS Freight to Canadian trucking giant TFI International for $800 million.

Both companies announced their agreement in a statement Monday, saying the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 pending regulatory approvals.

Approximately 90% of the acquired business will operate under a new name TForce Freight, which will continue to serve UPS less-than-truckload operations, according to Montreal-based TFI. The company says the remaining assets will join TFI's truckload business segment.

Budget 2021 expectations | Transporters' profitability hinges on reduction in excise duty on diesel

UPS Freight, which generated an estimated $3 billion in revenue last year, is one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in the U.S. Those operators typically use trucks for bulk shipments.

Close

Related stories

TFI CEO Alain Bdard called the agreement a highly strategic transaction that will make the company one of the largest North American less-than-truckload carriers.

Bdard had said during a conference call with investors on Monday that UPS' freight unit was like a loss leader for UPS," and promised to change the business approach, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Meanwhile, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tom said the agreement will allow UPS to be even more laser-focused on the core parts of our business that drive the greatest value for our customers.

The companies also will enter into an agreement that will allow the trucks to continue to use UPS domestic package network to fulfill shipments for a period of five years.

All of UPS Freights 14,500 workers will become employees of TFI when the deal is finalized, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. About 80% of them are full-time workers.
Associated Press
TAGS: #Alain Bdard #Business #TFI International #UPS Freight
first published: Jan 26, 2021 08:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.