Virat Kohli's personal investment in Indian Cricket team's kit sponsor raises conflict of interest, says report

Galactus Funware Technology Pvt Ltd is a startup based in Bengaluru. The company, among others, has India Cricket team's captain Virat Kohli as one of its investors.

Kohli invested in the company in February 2019 and was allotted debentures worth Rs 33.32 lakh. However, in 2020, things took a turn. Galactus owns online gaming platform called Mobile Premier League (MPL). And in November 2020, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the autonomous body in-charge of the sport in the country, appointed MPL as Indian Cricket team's official kit sponsor and merchandise partner.

This raises the issue of conflict of interest on part of Kohli.

Moreover, Kohli has appeared in advertisements promoting MPL, too.

As per an Indian Express report, an extraordinary general meeting was held in February 2019 where Virat Kohli received compulsory convertible debentures (CCD) worth Rs 33.32 lakh from Galactus. The agreement states, after 10 years of signing the deal, Kohli will own 0.051 percent stake in the company, with the conversion ratio being 1:1. This simply means Kohli will get one share for each CCD.

In the same EGM, Cornerstone Sport CEO Amit Arun Sajdeh received CCDs worth Rs 16.66 lakh as well. Sajdeh happens to be Kohli's partner in at least two companies.

Sajdeh told Indian Express Kohli had no restrictions in investing in any business.

“There is no conflict whatsoever as long as Virat is not invested in Cornerstone,” Sajdeh said.