Innerwear maker VIP forays into making COVID-19 masks

VIP Clothing Ltd, known for its range of innerwear, has added reusable 4-ply cotton masks and N95 masks to its existing range of affordable masks for adults and children. With this, the company has forayed into the medical distribution chain.

Under the latest introduction, the innerwear maker plans to make 3 lakh to 5 lakh masks every month, with a focus on expanding its reach into tier 1 and tier 2 cities across India. For this, VIP Clothing's mask range will go live on the brand's e-commerce page and will soon be made available at regular retail stores as well as on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The company had ventured into the manufacture of affordable masks for adults and children about a month ago.

The four-ply masks, made using high quality and soft cotton, are unisex. These provide a quadruple protection layer to filter out air droplets and particles during daily use.

Meanwhile, the N95 masks are superior grade masks created for maximum protection. Developed with certified standards, the mask offers 95 percent filtration against bacteria, viruses, dust, and pollution. These can be used by frontline healthcare workers, emergency responders, and government organizations.

"This year is a different way of celebrations. In such unprecedented times of pandemic the best way to celebrate is by providing safety and hence we launch VIP N95 and also 4 PLY cotton mask for the citizen of India to protect from Covid-19. We are committed to India’s mission to be a self-reliant nation and bring our technical capabilities to support frontline workers in their efforts to help those in need. He further added we encourage the industry to promote domestic manufacturing of masks in making India's healthcare ecosystem self-reliant," said Kapil Pathare, Director, VIP Clothing.