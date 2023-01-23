 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vintage 25-pounder artillery to be replaced with Indian field gun for firing 21-Gun Salute during R-Day Parade

Jan 23, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST

Chief of Staff Delhi Area Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar said, "We are transitioning towards indigenisation" and the "time is not far when all are equipment will be 'swadeshi'".

The vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns that traditionally fires the thundering ceremonial 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations will be replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns this year, as the government makes a further push for its Make in India initiative.

During a press interaction in New Delhi on Monday, Chief of Staff Delhi Area Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar said, "We are transitioning towards indigenisation" and the "time is not far when all are equipment will be 'swadeshi'".

All equipment from the Army that will be showcased during the 74th Republic Day celebrations are made-in-India, he said, adding that the Akash weapon system and helicopters, Rudra and ALH Dhruv, will also be part of it. "This year the 21-Gun Salute will be fired by the 105 mm Indian field guns replacing the 25-pounders," he said.

Part of the 2281 Field Regiment, seven cannons of early 1940s era form part of the artillery that has been firing the ceremonial salute in the backdrop of the Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath (renamed to Kartavya Path last year). Made in the United Kingdom, they had participated in the World War II.