VinFast booms on NASDAQ debut, leapfrogs Ford, GM in market capitalisation

Vinfast makes a splash on Nasdaq debut

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast made a powerful debut in Nasdaq with its shares zooming in thin trading on Tuesday on the back of its $23-billion backdoor listing after the startup merged with a special purpose vehicle. The company said it intends to raise funds from global investors in the next 18 months.

The VenFest shares surged further during trading, eventually ending the session at $37.06. The EV maker, which is yet to post a profit, is now valued at $85 billion and added $39 billion to the net worth of founder and chairman Pham Nhat Vuong.

This puts the company ahead of Ford and General Motors, who have a market capitalisation of $48 billion and $46 billion stock market value, respectively.

Some $185 million worth of the company's shares were exchanged, data from Refinitiv showed.

Taking on Tesla

Chairman Vuong, who owns 99% of VinFast's 2.3 billion ordinary shares, has his eyes firmly on industry leader Tesla as the company has a $4-billion factory in North Carolina under construction and is looking at a new strategy to sales to bring in more dealers.

"We have a number of strategic investors and institutional investors lined up. We expect to formulate some kind of capital raising over the next 18 months, for sure," VinFast Chief Financial Officer David Mansfield was quoted as saying by Reuters.

VinFast made a subdued entry in to North America after only 137 VinFast EVs were registered until June despite the company shipping nearly 3,000 vehicles in to the market since late last year, according to S&P Global Mobility.

Beginnings

Pham Nhat Vuong established VinFast in 2017, headquartered in Singapore, and the company is part of his conglomerate organisation Vingroup, one of the largest private conglomerates in Vietnam. The 55-year-old billionaire founder, who is the country's richest man, had moved to Ukraine in the early 1990s after completing his geo-economic engineering degree in Russia. While living in Ukraine, Vuong got his first taste as an entrepreneur after he started a business making instant noodles, which was sold to Nestle SA in 2010, some 9 years after returning to his home country.

By that time, he’d already established publicly-traded Vingroup JSC, focused on real estate, resorts, schools, shopping malls and more. The Hanoi-based firm booked revenue of $4.4 billion last year, and remains a major shareholder in VinFast.

With inputs from agences