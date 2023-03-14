 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vimal Kapur appointed as Honeywell CEO

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

Adamczyk, who became Chief Operating Officer in 2016, Chief Executive Officer in 2017 and Chairman in 2018, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of Honeywell, a statement said.

(Representative image: Reuters)

Honeywell on Tuesday announced that Vimal Kapur, President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Darius Adamczyk as Chief Executive Officer of the company on June 1, 2023.

Kapur was also appointed to the company's board of directors effective March 13, 2023, it stated.

He brings 34 years of deep knowledge about our businesses, end markets and customer needs, Adamczyk said in the statement.