Vimal Kapur appointed as Honeywell CEO

Honeywell on Tuesday announced that Vimal Kapur, President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Darius Adamczyk as Chief Executive Officer of the company on June 1, 2023.

Adamczyk, who became Chief Operating Officer in 2016, Chief Executive Officer in 2017 and Chairman in 2018, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of Honeywell, a statement said.

Kapur was also appointed to the company's board of directors effective March 13, 2023, it stated.

He brings 34 years of deep knowledge about our businesses, end markets and customer needs, Adamczyk said in the statement.

Kapur, 57, was named President and Chief Operating Officer in July of 2022, and has been leading the creation of new solutions to help customers drive their sustainability transformations and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. As COO, he has also overseen the continued integration of Honeywell Accelerator across the organisation and furthering its adoption as an operational system for everything that Honeywell does. Honeywell delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services, control technologies for buildings and industry, and performance materials globally.

PTI