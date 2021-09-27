Villagers can't access grazing land due to growing Chinese presence, says Ladakh councillor

Konchok Stanzin, a councillor from Chushul constituency in Ladakh. Image source: Konchok Stanzin/Facebbok

China’s growing presence in east Ladakh’s Gogra area has caused problems for villagers, who are unable to access a huge piece of land used for grazing, says Konchok Stanzin, councillor from the Chushul constituency in Ladakh.

The councillor claimed that the Indian Army has not been allowing villagers from Yourgo, Lukung and Phobrang to access the Kiu La pass, where they used to take their cattle for grazing years ago, reported The Hindu.

“A group of villagers marched to the Kiu La pass a few days ago but they were denied access by the Army,” Stanzin said, according to the report. “There used to be a bunker on the upper reaches, but it is no longer there.”

“We fear that the Chinese are nibbling away at our territory. This was never a disputed area,” he further added.

India and China have been locked in a border row for over a year.

The tension between India and China at the LAC in eastern Ladakh region has been escalated since early May in 2020 amid skirmishes and leading to a military build-up. The three main friction points were Hot Springs, the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso.

Gogra has been one of the multiple friction points between armies of the two countries.