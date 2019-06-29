Village in Maharashtra's Akola gets first ever ST bus service

Almost 72 years after the country got Independence, a Maharashtra State Transport bus on June 29 made its maiden trip to Pandhurna village in the state's Akola district.

The bus trip was flagged off by Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil who also happened to buy the first ticket on the route.

The bus route to Pandhurna, part of Patur taluka and some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters here, became a reality after a five-kilometre road from Pimpaldaoli to the village was completed recently under the Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, officials said.

Pandhurna is part of Balapur Assembly and Akola Lok Sabha constituencies.

It has a population of 1,025 and a sizable chunk attended the inauguration function along with Balapur MLA Baliram Shiraskar and Additional Collector Narendra Lonkar.