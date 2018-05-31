App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vikram Solar commissions 10 MW solar project in Itarsi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vikram Solar today said it has commissioned a 10 MW solar power project for Bharat Electronics Limited at the ordnance factory in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh. This is a captive power plant, and the power generated through this will be used by Ordnance Factory Itarsi. Apart from installation, Vikram Solar will also provide operations and maintenance (O&M) service to the plant for a period of 10 years from the date of commissioning, the company said in a statement.

"The large expanse of black soil in the area posed a challenging environment to work during the monsoon. We understand that no project is without its set of challenges and our team constantly strives to overcome these hurdles by exercising superior operational practices in the field along with robust planning and execution capabilities," Rohit Dhar, Director of Sales-EPC, Vikram Solar, said.

It is a 10 MW plant project and has 35,360 modules powering the whole unit. Vikram Solar has 750 MW (commissioned + under execution) EPC capacity.
