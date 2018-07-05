Vijaya Bank hikes lending rates by up to 50 bps

State-owned Vijaya Bank on July 4 raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate, the floor rate at which it lends to consumers, for select tenors by up to 0.5 percent.

"The bank has decided to revise the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from July 5, 2018," Vijaya Bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

For loan of a three-year tenor, the borrowing rate will be costlier by 0.50 percent to 9.25 percent. While for one and two loan terms, the new rates are up by 0.05 percent and 0.35 percent, respectively.