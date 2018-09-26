App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 10:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vijaya Bank board meeting on September 29 to consider merger proposal

Bank of Boarda board is also scheduled to meet the same day to approve the merger proposal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The board of Vijaya Bank will meet on September 29 to consider the government's proposal for consolidation of three banks led by Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Boarda board is also scheduled to meet the same day to approve the merger proposal.

The meeting of board of directors has been scheduled on September 29, 2018 to consider the amalgamation proposal of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Earlier this month, the government announced plans to merge Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank to create the country's third-largest lender as part of efforts to revive credit and economic growth.

The board of Dena Bank has already given its approval to the merger proposal.

Last year, State Bank of India had merged with itself five of its subsidiary banks and took over Bharatiya Mahila Bank, following a similar decision by the government.

The government owns majority stakes in 21 lenders, which account for more than two-thirds of banking assets in Asia's third-biggest economy.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 10:46 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Dena Bank #India #Vijaya Bank

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.