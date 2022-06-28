Vijay Mallya bankruptcy case: Three appeals, including one by the banks, to be heard together

On Monday morning (June 27, 2022), proceedings before Justice Thomas Leech of the High Court in London gave a glimpse into the extraordinary complexity that continues to surround Vijay Mallya’s bankruptcy case.

Twelve Indian state-owned banks and an asset restructuring company led by State Bank of India have been pursuing Mallya in England since 2017, to recover the debt of £1,000,500,000 - approximately Rs 96,26,28,27,360 – including interest (as on July 2021). The five-year journey has been a tug-of-war wherein every possible arguable point has been challenged by the aggrieved party.

The matter before Justice Leech was in the form of a case management conference, to decide the order in which the court should hear three appeals arising from Mallya’s bankruptcy proceedings. Richard Hill, representing Mallya, asked the court to hear all the three appeals together, while Marcia Shekerdemian, representing the banks, proposed that the court should hear each appeal separately with a 35-day lag. In a short ruling soon after the arguments got over, Justice Leech concluded that the banks’ approach was not cost-effective, and ordered that the three appeals should be heard together as proposed by Mallya.

During the arguments, Hill had characterised the banks’ approach as going into “Alice in wonderland territory” and had said that it amounted to “over complicating”, which would cause more delays. The court was told that Mallya is eager to “undo the reputation harm” due to the bankruptcy order.

However, Shekerdemian had earlier told the court that the hearing was originally scheduled in March, which was adjourned by consent because Mallya had funding issues and hence was listed in June.

To understand what these three appeals are, it is pertinent to give a brief background to the bankruptcy proceedings. In November 2017, the banks managed to get a worldwide freezing order against Vijay Mallya following the successful registration of the January 2017 judgment of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Bangalore, in the UK.

Very soon, Mallya was set a monthly living expense limit of £22,500 and was unsuccessful in striking down the freezing order. However, he continued to successfully thwart all attempts to have him declared bankrupt due to a variety of issues. In-between, he continued to approach the courts seeking release of funds with the court receiver to meet legal and living expenses with mixed results.

On July 26, 2021, Judge Briggs finally declared Mallya bankrupt. The multiplicity of issues and several points that emerged through the proceedings have now converged around three appeals, which are discussed below. The first one is the banks’ appeal while the last two are appeals sought by Mallya.

Security issue appeal: After the first substantive hearing relating to the bankruptcy proceedings in December 2019, Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Briggs ruled that the banks are secured creditors, and hence Mallya cannot be declared bankrupt. The judge noted: “A bankruptcy order should not ordinarily be made where the petition is defective as a result of such a breach. The breach is capable of cure by amendment.”

But the judge did not agree with Mallya that the bankruptcy petition be dismissed because the banks were not completely secured. At that time, there was a possibility of a compromise (sanctioned by an Indian court), and hence the bankruptcy petition was adjourned for six months so that the banks could make the amendment, and also allow time to see whether the debt could be paid.

The banks, however, appealed against the judge’s conclusion that they are to be treated as secured creditors and that the petition requires amendment.

Petition Amendment appeal: In May 2021, Judge Briggs ruled that the banks could amend their petition, stating that they would give up security over Mallya’s Indian assets in the event of bankruptcy petition succeeding. Mallya countered that the court should not allow the amendment to be made. But Judge Briggs held that the banks cannot be barred from relinquishing security if it is in their commercial interest to do so. Accordingly, the banks were allowed to amend their petition: “The petitioners having the right to enforce any security held are willing, in the event of a bankruptcy order being made, to give up any such security for the benefit of all the bankrupt’s creditors.” Two retired Supreme Court judges, Justice Deepak Verma (on behalf of Vijay Mallya), and Justice Gopala Gowda, (on behalf of banks) gave evidence.

Mallya has applied for permission to appeal against the decision allowing the banks to amend their petition.

Bankruptcy order appeal: In an extempore judgment, Judge Briggs on July 26, 2021, had declared Mallya bankrupt and also declined to stay the order. Mallya had asked that the petition be dismissed or adjourned because the principal debt has been paid due to realisation of assets and because the banks had obtained “Restoration Orders” in relation to assets over which they had security interests but previously attached by the ED.

Mallya is seeking permission to appeal the bankruptcy order, claiming, among other factors, that the ‘Restoration Orders’ were not conditional payments and must be treated towards the payment of the petition debt.

Now that the three appeals will be heard together before a single judge, it means that whatever the outcome, the matter will again be appealed by the losing party. Thousands of documents and perhaps a couple more retired Supreme Court judges could give evidence in this legal saga that refuses to end and has racked up a small fortune in legal bills.