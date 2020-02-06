App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 03:29 PM IST

VietJet to start flights on 3 routes connecting India and Vietnam

Starting May 14, the New Delhi-Da Nang route will commence operations with a frequency of five flights per week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

VietJet will start three more direct routes connecting India with Vietnam this year, the airline said on Thursday. The new routes will be connecting New Delhi with Da Nang, Mumbai with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnamese airline said in a statement.

New routes connecting Mumbai with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will operate with three weekly flights and four weekly flights from May 15 and May 16 respectively.

"With just over five hours of flight time per leg, and a convenient flight schedule throughout the week, VietJet's newest routes between Vietnam and India will create many more trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries, helping to boost the economies of both," VietJet vice president Nguyen Thanh Son said.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 03:25 pm

