 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Videocon loan case: CBI wants three-days custody for Kochhar couple

Moneycontrol News
Dec 24, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

The CBI on Friday arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the Rs 3,250 crore Videocon loan scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 24 produced ICICI Bank's former CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar at a Mumbai Special Court in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies.

The agency sought three days of police remand for both accused to interrogate them in connection with the case, according to a CNBC TV-18.

Also Read: Chanda Kochhar, Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan: Meet the fallen stars of Indian banking

The CBI on Friday arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the Rs 3,250 crore Videocon loan scam.

The central probe agency alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon group between 2009 and 2011 when Kochhar was heading the bank. This arrest is significant in the case after a prolonged probe over years. Earlier, the bank had terminated Kochhar as CEO denying the former executive retirement benefits.

The CBI had booked Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.