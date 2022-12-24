Videocon loan case: CBI wants three-days custody for Kochhar couple

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 24 produced ICICI Bank's former CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar at a Mumbai Special Court in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies.

The agency sought three days of police remand for both accused to interrogate them in connection with the case, according to a CNBC TV-18.

The CBI on Friday arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the Rs 3,250 crore Videocon loan scam.

The central probe agency alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon group between 2009 and 2011 when Kochhar was heading the bank. This arrest is significant in the case after a prolonged probe over years. Earlier, the bank had terminated Kochhar as CEO denying the former executive retirement benefits.

The CBI had booked Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In a quid-pro-quo deal, the CBI alleged, Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012, the CBI had said in a statement after filing of the FIR in 2019. This amounted to criminal conspiracy and cheating, the probe agency said.

In May 2018, ICICI Bank initiated an inquiry against Kochhar. The former CEO went on leave thereafter and later applied for early retirement, which was accepted. The bank then said it had treated her separation as "Termination for Cause" and had also sought approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for Kochchar's termination of appointment as is mandatory under the provisions of the RBI Act.

On November 10, the Bombay High Court said the termination of Chanda Kochhar from the post of CEO of ICICI Bank was prima facie “valid termination” and dismissed her interim application seeking post-retirement benefits.