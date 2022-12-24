 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Videocon loan fraud case: Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar remanded to CBI custody till Monday

Moneycontrol News
Dec 24, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

Videocon loan fraud case: Earlier today, the probe agency had sought three days of police remand for both accused to interrogate them in connection with the case, according to a CNBC TV-18 report.

ICICI Bank's former CEO Chanda Kochhar. (FILE PHOTO)

A special Mumbai court on December 24 remanded former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till Monday, December 26 in connection with the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

Earlier today, the probe agency had sought three days of police remand for both accused to interrogate them in connection with the case, according to a CNBC TV-18.

CBI has alleged that when Chanda took charge of ICICI bank, six loans were wrongfully sanctioned to various companies of Videocon.

The federal agency has further alleged that she influenced other committees to sanction loans to the Videocon group.

The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session.

The CBI has alleged that they were evasive in their response and did not cooperate in the investigation.