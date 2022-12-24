Videocon loan fraud case: Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar remanded to CBI custody till Monday

A special Mumbai court on December 24 remanded former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till Monday, December 26 in connection with the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

Earlier today, the probe agency had sought three days of police remand for both accused to interrogate them in connection with the case, according to a CNBC TV-18.

CBI has alleged that when Chanda took charge of ICICI bank, six loans were wrongfully sanctioned to various companies of Videocon.

The federal agency has further alleged that she influenced other committees to sanction loans to the Videocon group.

The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session.

The CBI has alleged that they were evasive in their response and did not cooperate in the investigation.

ALSO READ: Chanda Kochhar, Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan: Meet the fallen stars of Indian banking Moreover, the central probe agency had alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon group between 2009 and 2011 when Kochhar was heading the bank. This arrest is significant in the case after a prolonged probe over years. Earlier, the bank had terminated Kochhar as CEO denying the former executive retirement benefits. To recall, the CBI had booked Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

