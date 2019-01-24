Videocon loan case: CBI registers FIR against Chanda Kochhar; what we know so far

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 24 has registered an FIR against former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group MD Venugopal Dhoot over alleged irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the group in 2012.

The issue led to Kochhar stepping down as ICICI Bank’s CEO and MD in October 2018. Here is the sequence of events so far:

- Following the registration of a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot, Deepak Kochhar and others in March,2018, an FIR was filed by the CBI on January 24. This means a full-blown investigation will be carried out by agency. Searches at Videocon’s headquarters in Mumbai and offices in Aurangabad were carried out on the morning of January 24.

- The offices of Nupower and Supreme Power, companies operated Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar, were also searched by the investigation agency. A chargesheet is yet to be submitted by the CBI.

- The FIR named Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak, Venugopal Dhoot, Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics and Videocon Industries as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of prevention of corruption act.

- The role of senior officers of the sanctioning committee could also be investigated, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report. The members include Sandeep Bakhshi, K Ramkumar, Sonjoy Chatterjee, NS Kannan, Zarin Daruwala, Rajiv Sabharwal and KV Kamath, Homi Khusrokhan

- It is alleged that Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from the ICICI Bank in 2012.

(With inputs from PTI)