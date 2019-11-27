App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Videocon Industries posts Rs 6,760 cr loss in FY19

Videocon is under corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and since September its affairs, business and assets are being managed by resolution professional Abhijit Guhathakurta.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Videocon Industries, which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Wednesday reported a huge loss of Rs 6,760.75 crore for the fiscal ending March 2019 against Rs Rs 5,264.04 crore in the year ago period mainly due to a sharp fall in income.

Videocon is under corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and since September its affairs, business and assets are being managed by resolution professional Abhijit Guhathakurta.

The financial results has been approved by the RP (resolution professional), the company said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Total income declined to Rs 1,062.62 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 3,423.91 crore in the previous year.

related news

In the January-March quarter, the company's loss widened to Rs 1,638.40 crore from Rs 1,023.08 crore in the comparable period of 2017-18.

Videocon said it had written off certain loans and advances aggregating to Rs 1,413.35 crore during the year ended March 2019 and "the said exercise for other current assets is continuing".

The company has been referred to National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and "there are persistent severe strains" on the working capital and "there is considerable decline" in level of operations and net worth as on the reporting date is negative and it continue to incur losses, the filing said.

"The Company has received invocation notices of corporate guarantees given by it and also the personal guarantees of promoter directors have been invoked," it said.

Since Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) is currently in progress, it is required that the company be managed as going concern during CIRP.

Videocon Group owes over Rs 90,000 crore to various public and private sector banks.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 10:32 pm

tags #Business #Videocon Industries

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.