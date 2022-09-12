Victoria’s Secret opens first India store in Mumbai, next stop Delhi

Victoria’s Secret, the world's largest intimate wear brand and retailer, has launched its first store in India in Mumbai.

The September 10 store launch came after the US-based company’s Victoria's Secret online debut in the country in late 2021 India. The internet store, however, specialises in selling only body care, accessories, and beauty products.

The store, in Mumbai's Phoenix Palladium mall, carries the whole inventory of the US-based business' three brands—Secret Victoria's Lingerie, PINK, and Victoria's Secret Beauty, CNBC TV-18 said in a report.

Intimate wear, casual sleepwear, athleisure, as well as the brand's fragrances and body care products, are available at the Mumbai store.

Victoria's Secret was introduced to India through its franchisee shop Apparel Group, which also owns Bath and Body Works, Aldo, and Charles & Keith among others.

According to the brand, the store provides individualised fitting visits, particularly for its range of bras. It will provide various sizes in an effort to be more inclusive and diverse.

Victoria's Secret underwent a brand makeover in 2021, replacing its models with females of all ages and physiques.

A Delhi store is in the works and could be launched by the end of 2022, and eventually, a store in Bengaluru will follow.

Victoria's Secret operates 1,400 retail locations worldwide. The company recorded a 4.5 percent drop in net sales to $1.48 billion for the three months that ended in April from $1.55 billion a year earlier. Sales were up 25 percent in FY21.