Victoria's Secret hires Priyanka Chopra, six others in major rebranding effort

Priyanka Chopra (File image: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs)

American lingerie giant Victoria's Secret has signed a new roster of female brand representatives that includes Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The brand’s previous campaigns had come under scrutiny for their embodiment of male fantasy over an accurate representation of what women seek in undergarments.

Chopra and six other new brand ambassadors called the 'VS Collective' will model for Victoria's Secret products, advise the brand and promote it on social media.

Besides Chopra, the roster comprises American soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio, 17-year-old Chinese American freestyle skier, and soon-to-be Olympian Eileen Gu, 29-year-old biracial model and inclusivity advocate Paloma Elsesser, photographer and Los Angeles-based media personality Amanda de Cadenet and South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech.

The efforts are aimed at redefining the version of “sexy” that Victoria’s Secret has represented to the masses so far.

In 2019, the brand had abandoned its famed fashion show which saw supermodels parade down the catwalk ramp in lingerie studded with gems and laced with feathers. This came following criticism that it was leading to the objectification of women.

“When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond," said chief executive Martin Waters told The New York Times . “We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want.”

L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, had announced in May that it had spun off the lingerie brand, in an attempt to separate it from its other holdings.

Victoria's Secret which brought sexy lingerie to the masses in the 1970s has been overshadowed in recent years by brands that have openly embraced both ethnic and bodily diversity. The brand saw its sales drop 7.7 percent in 2019 even before the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Savage X Fenty, a lingerie company launched by Barbadian singer Rihanna, was the first to try and capitalise on Victoria's Secret's falling popularity. Savage X Fenty is now valued at $1 billion, according to an estimate by Forbes magazine.

Victoria's Secret plans to resume its fashion show next year, but in a different format, Waters told the Times.

(With inputs from AFP)