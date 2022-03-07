Victor Abramowicz on spike in oil prices and implications on India

Victor Abramowicz, the principal of Ostoya Consulting & Security Researcher at Curtin University, spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the surge in oil prices and explained what could be the implications of the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Oil prices soared more than 9 percent on March 7, touching their highest since 2008. This happens while the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delay in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears.

Brent crude futures jumped $12.61, or 10.6 percent, to $130.72 a barrel by 0449 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $10.41, or 9 percent, to $126.09.

In the first few minutes of trade on March 7, both benchmarks spiked more than $10 a barrel to their highest since July 2008 with Brent at $139.13 and WTI at $130.50.

Also Read: Brent tests $139 on fears of ban on Russian oil; JPM fears $185 for crude in 2022

Speaking about the talks about the ban on imports from Russian oil, Abramowicz said, "I think that its much more likely to end up principally impacting America simply because it has less to lose whereas the Europeans clearly don't. They have a great deal more exposure they ask within the middle of winter and to the degree that the European capitals can shield their own populations from a shock, that's absolutely what they will aim to do. Of course it's much more difficult to organise coordinated action amongst all the nations of Europe as opposed to the US being able to at relatively little risk to itself unilaterally make a decision affecting those rational willing board."

Also Read: US gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict

When asked about the implications that would be for an oil importing nation like India, he said, "There will be known unknowns and unknown unknowns in terms of how the price rise will impact. There are also going to be a range of other impacts that may benefit India ultimately. Ukraine and Russia are about 30 percent of the world's grain supply, now India of course whilst a small grain exporter. It does have a grain or wheat export market, so there will be some potential. I think there are those suppliers drying up or other elements of the Indian economy to perhaps be able to enter into some of those markets to their advantage" he said.

When asked about his views on the war to end, he said it would come down to what Putin and Zelinski ended up agreeing between each other.

Abramowicz believes that it is very difficult for me to be confident in any sort of resolution in anything less than months and in some lower level, possibly even years.

He said, "If they can reach some kind of an accord, we may - this is unlikely - see some form of peace in the not too distant future. What I'm more fearful of is that Russia's terms will remain intransigent. They will now substantially increase their level of military action with much more of a blunt force trauma that heavy weapons can bring in- things like artillery and aircraft strikes and rocket strikes and that in itself will lead to a war that will last weeks or possibly even months."

"The worst case scenario is if Ukraine is totally pushed out of the way, then if you end up having a Ukrainian government in exile that supports an ongoing resistance, that's the sort of thing that could ultimately affect the region for years. But I should say that it's very difficult for me to be confident in any sort of resolution in anything less than a month and in some lower level, possibly even years," he added.

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry said that its military would hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv at 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT) on March 7.

The corridors, which will also be opened from the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in view of the current situation in those cities, it said.

Those who leave Kyiv will be airlifted to Russia, the ministry said, adding that it would use drones to monitor the evacuation and "attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilised world ... are useless this time".