MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan new Chief of Staff of Western Naval Command

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, Admiral Swaminathan, who took charge on Thursday, is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare and an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom, the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja and the United States Naval War College, NewPort, Rhode Island, a release said.

PTI
November 07, 2021 / 04:41 PM IST
Source: Twitter/@CaptDKS

Source: Twitter/@CaptDKS

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has assumed charge as Chief of Staff of Western Naval Command, a defence official said on Sunday.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, Admiral Swaminathan, who took charge on Thursday, is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare and an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom, the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja and the United States Naval War College, NewPort, Rhode Island, a release said.

A recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, he has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his career, including the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the release further informed.

On promotion to flag rank, he served as Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi and played a key role in the conduct of all training in the Navy, and was simultaneously instrumental in raising the Indian Navy Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals.

It said he went on to become Flag Officer Sea Training, and was, thereafter, privileged to tenant the extremely prestigious appointment of Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, after which he was appointed Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India.

Close

Related stories

Admiral Swaminathan’s educational qualifications include a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, MSc in Telecommunication from the Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi, MA in Defence Studies from King’s College, London, MPhil in Strategic Studies and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Krishna Swaminathan #Western Naval Command
first published: Nov 7, 2021 04:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.