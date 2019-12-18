App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 01:10 PM IST

VIBS, IBM collaborate to launch secure device management solution

"VSDM UEM enables trusted apps and content on any device, on-the-go delivering mobile security for the way people work," a joint statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vodafone Idea Business Services (VIBS), the enterprise arm of telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), on Wednesday announced the launch of Vodafone Secure Device Manager (VSDM), powered by IBM Security MaaS360, and Unified End-point Management (UEM).

As part of the agreement with IBM, VIBS will leverage IBM Security MaaS360 to deliver an AI approach to UEM to enable endpoints, end users, and everything in between including apps, content, and data, it said.

Anil Philip, EVP-Products, Solutions and Partnerships, Vodafone Idea, said the rising trend of BYOD (bring your own device) and increased security threat of data stored in the cloud and transferred over networks highlights the need for a product like VSDM.

Vaidyanathan Iyer, Security Software Leader, IBM India South/Asia, said, VSDM helps organisations to increase employee productivity, by optimising the functionality and security of mobile devices within the enterprise, while simultaneously protecting the corporate network.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 12:55 pm

