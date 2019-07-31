VG Siddhartha's death: Here are some top executives who met a tragic end

The body of Café Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha was found early morning on July 31, ending speculation about his fate. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 1| Vineet Whig (47), the Chief Operating Officer of South Asia at Encyclopaedia Britannica, took his life by jumping from the 19th floor of his society's building in Cyber City, Gurugram in 2016. A suicide note recovered from Whig's pocket stated that he was under a lot of stress. He took the extreme step as he was "fed up" with his life. (Image: Facebook) 2/8 2| That same year, 33-year-old Lucky Gupta Agarwal, founder and CEO of KQingdom Ites, killed himself by inhaling nitrogen. News reports said the Noida techie-turned-entrepreneur took the step after his text and messaging app failed to take off. (Image for representation only) 3/8 3| In 2012, Lalit Sheth (56), the founder of the country’s then-leading leisure travel company Raj Travel World, reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. News reports claimed that Sheth ended his life due to debts. (Image: News18.com) 4/8 4| Angad Paul, the son of India-born Britain-based businessman Swraj Paul, plunged to death from his penthouse in central London in 2016. The CEO of Caparo Industries took the step after the company went into administration and many jobs were lost, following which he was overcome with depression. (Image: PTI) 5/8 5| In Switzerland, Zurich Insurance CFO Pierre Wauthier took his life in 2013. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 6| In 2012, the managing director of Olympus Medical Systems India Tsutomu Omori's body was found hanging from a railing in a children's play area at a luxury high-rise apartment complex in the New Delhi suburb of Gurgaon. An apparent suicide note written in Japanese said: "I am ashamed and sorry for the trouble." (Image: Reuters) 7/8 7|In June, a 48-year-old NRI businessman Sajan Parayil committed suicide in Kannur, Kerala, after he failed to open the convention centre, which he had built with his savings for his villagers. He faced resistance from the municipal chairperson while trying to procure a license. (Image: Twitter) 8/8 8| Karl Slym, Tata Motors Managing Director, apparently committed suicide in 2014. He died in Bangkok where he had gone to attend a board meeting of the company's Thailand arm. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 31, 2019 08:21 am