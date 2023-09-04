Veterinary professionals in demand as pet care becomes mainstream

Randstad has observed that specialisations like small animal care, surgery, pathology, and even alternative therapies are gaining prominence.

As the demand for pet care surges, the need for skilled and compassionate veterinary professionals is on the rise. This shift has paved the way for robust career opportunities within the veterinary industry, contributing to its growth trajectory.

As per Statista, a global data analytics major, the population of pet dogs in India has grown from 12.6 million in 2014 to 21.4 million in 2019 and is expected to be over 31 million by the end of 2023. India is regarded as one of the fastest-growing pet care markets in the world.

According to staffing firms, the demand for veterinarians has surged significantly over the last three years and this trend can be majorly attributed to the pandemic, as more and more families adopted the idea of pet parenting while they were restricted to their homes.

“In this context, the demand for veterinary professionals has increased by at least 10-15 percent in the first half of this year as compared to the same period last year,” Sanjay Shetty, Director, Professional Search & Selection, Randstad India told Moneycontrol.

As India's pet culture thrives, staffing firm Randstad expects a further uptick in demand for vet professionals.

Thriving careers

Over the past few years, experts say veterinary professionals have seen their status elevated in numerous ways, offering opportunities that extend beyond clinical roles.

“Veterinarians can explore careers in research, food inspection, military service, and corporate positions, showcasing the versatility of the profession. Veterinarians are in high demand and their expertise is valued,” said Dr Shashank Sinha, CEO of Drools Pet Food.

Although in the initial stage, salaries may not be substantial, these industries offer exponential growth and swift salary hikes, yielding a gratifying and fulfilling career trajectory for dedicated individuals.

“In a noteworthy shift, women are entering the veterinary profession in large numbers, challenging the previously male-dominated field. This trend aligns with the global landscape, where 55 percent of veterinarians are now women,” Sinha said.

In Kerala, more than 45 percent of veterinarians in government and university sectors are women, reflecting a broader change in the profession's demographics. Additionally, 70 percent of veterinary science students currently in the country are female, highlighting a significant shift in gender representation.

According to Sinha, the pet care industry, wildlife and conservation, animal welfare, NGOs working with animals and lastly, clinical practice are some of the sectors that never go out of demand.

The average salary for veterinarians can vary depending on their years of experience, specialisation, and the type of sector they are working in.

“At a corporate level, in a pet food or a pet care company, a fresher can earn about 8 to 10 lakhs per annum (LPA), whereas, for a master's degree holder, the salary can range between 10 to 12 LPA, with the possibility of progressing to leadership roles and higher compensation,” Sinha added.