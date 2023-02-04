Veteran singer Vani Jayaram dies

Iconic singer Vani Jayaram who has crooned over 10,000 songs in 19 languages, including the very popular Hindi number 'Bole re papihara' died here on Saturday.

She was 77 and was living alone at a downtown apartment, where she was found dead, police said.

Vani Jayaram's husband predeceased her and she had no children, the singer's domestic help said.

The singer's maid said she turned up as usual for work on Saturday. However, she did not get any response despite repeatedly pressing the calling bell, she told reporters here.

Immediately, she said, she alerted the singer's relatives who informed police.

In the presence of Vani Jayaram's relatives, police broke open the door and found her dead, she said.

Malarkodi, who has been working for the past 10 years as a maid in the singer's house said police found an injury on Vani Jayaram's forehead. Police said she may have fallen down and injured herself.

Asked if she had any health issues, the worker said she was perfectly alright.

"She was busy receiving guests and well-wishers who visited her to greet her for getting the Padma Bhushan award. Phone was endlessly ringing and she answered all the calls and thanked everyone who greeted her. She lived alone," the woman said.