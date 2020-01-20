App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Surjewala passes away

Shamsher Surjewala remained a five-time MLA and one-time Rajya Sabha MP. He was also the former president of the Haryana Congress and a former minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away on Monday following prolonged illness. He was 87. Surjewala, father of party leader Randeep Surjewala, breathed his last at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi, party sources said.

He was a president of the Haryana Krishak Samaj and fought for the rights of farmers.

The cremation will take place at Narwana in Haryana in the afternoon.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 10:48 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Shamsher Surjewala

