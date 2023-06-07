Venus Remedies gets GMP certification from Ukraine for Carbapenem, oncology facilities in HP

Pharma major Venus Remedies on Wednesday said it has received good manufacturing practices (GMP) certification from Ukraine for its Carbapenem and oncology production facilities in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement here, the company said it received certification for Meropenem 500mg, Meropenem 1000mg, Meropenem 2000mg, Oxaliplatin 5mg/ml, Paclitaxil 6mg/ml, Cisplatin 1mg/ml, Imipenem/Cilastatin 500mg/500mg of Carbapenem.

Granted by the State Service of Ukraine on Medicine and Drug Control (SMDC), this certification is expected to pave way for GMP certifications for Venus Remedies from european medicines agency and many medicines regulatory authorities of European Union (EU) member states and other countries which follow the Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention/Cooperation Scheme (PIC/S), it said.

This international GMP approval will also enable the company to expand its product portfolio globally with more marketing authorisations not only from Ukraine, which happens to be one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with a worth of USD 5 billion, but other global markets as well, said the company.

Notably, India is the second largest exporter of pharma products to Ukraine after Germany. PIC/S includes 54 countries, which together represent a USD 222 billion market, and Venus Remedies is already present in four PIC/S member states.

Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, said, "This certification is an extended recognition for our manufacturing facilities, which are on a par with international standards in terms of the quality parameters set by PIC/S member nations."

"This is more than just a business opportunity for us. We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by Ukraine as a war-torn country, and we consider it our responsibility to support their healthcare system in these trying times, he said.