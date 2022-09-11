English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Venus Home appliances strengthens product portfolio, unveils electric ovens

    With the entry into the kitchen appliances segment, the company is strengthening its product portfolio after making its entry into fans, room heaters, air coolers and iron categories, Venus Home Appliances said in a statement.

    PTI
    September 11, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST
    Representational Image

    Representational Image

    Water heater maker Venus has forayed into the kitchen appliances segment with the new range of electric ovens, the company said on Sunday.

    With the entry into the kitchen appliances segment, the company is strengthening its product portfolio after making its entry into fans, room heaters, air coolers and iron categories, Venus Home Appliances said in a statement.

    "The company introduced 'Jiffy' an entry level instant water heater and added a steam iron to its range of electric irons. It also announced its entry into the kitchen appliances segment with a range of electric ovens," the statement said.

    According to company's managing director Ramkumar, Venus Home Appliances recently unveiled four new models in the water heater segment with two in storage and two instant water heater categories.

    "We listened to the customers and have incorporated multiple, innovative features to enhance the reliability and durability of our water heaters. Our new products will work for many years delivering warmth to our customers," Ramkumar was quoted as saying in the statement. Venus Home Appliances retails its products in over 20,000 retail network and and 250 service centres across the country. The company has a manufacturing facility in Tuticorin and has an employee base of over 600.

    Close
    Venus Home Appliances besides serving the domestic market also ships to over 22 countries, the statement said.
    PTI
    Tags: #electric iron #Electric ovens #kitchen appliances #Venus Home appliances #Water heater maker
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 08:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.