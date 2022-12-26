Venugopal Dhoot offers to turn an approver in the Videocon loan case: Sources

Videocon Group Promoter Venugopal Dhoot has offered to turn in an approver in the ICICI loan case, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 26 arrested Dhoot for alleged irregularities in a Rs 3250 crore loan that Videocon got from ICICI Bank in 2012. This comes days after former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI in a case linked to alleged irregularities in an over Rs 3,000-crore loan provided to the Videocon Group when she was heading the private sector bank.

In an approver, once the chargesheet is filed and charges are framed, only at that stage the investigating agency can tell the court that an accused has expressed the wish to turn an approver and the agency will benefit in terms of proving its case with the accused help. Once the court is convinced that the accused can be useful if allowed to turn an approver, the court grants the permission.

In the case of Dhoot, an accused can offer (to the agency) turning approver and can seek some leniency during custodial interrogation.

In the case filled CBI has said that between June 2009 and October 2011 ICICI Bank sanctioned loans to the tune of Rs 3250 crores to Videocon Group Companies.

According to CBI the loans were extended in violation of RBI, banking act and credit policy of the ICICI bank. The agency is investigating a quid pro quo between Venugopal Dhoot and Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar. According to the CBI Dhoot allegedly invested 64 crores in NuPower Renewables, owned by Deepak Kochhar after receiving Rs 3,250 loan from ICICI. Background Nupower Renewables Ltd (NRL) was established in 2008, Deepak Kochhar, VN Dhoot and Saurabh Dhoot were directors of the company. Later Dhoot resigned from the company. However, before resigning from the directorship, Venugopal Dhoot allotted 1997500 warrants to Deepak Kochhar at the rate of Rs 10 per warrant, on an initial payment of Re 1 per warrant. Venugopal Dhoot, who was among the first directors of Supreme Energy resigned from his position and transferred the control of the company to Deepak Kochhar.

