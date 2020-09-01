172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|venture-catalysts-raises-rs-100-crore-for-investing-in-startups-5784581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Venture Catalysts raises Rs 100 crore for investing in startups

The '9unicorns Accelerator Fund' of VC is built along the lines of Silicon Valley's accelerator fund Y Combinator's strategy which has over 2,000 investments.

PTI

Angel investor Venture Catalysts (VC) on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 100 crore for a new fund which will invest in over 100 Indian startups. The '9unicorns Accelerator Fund' of VC is built along the lines of Silicon Valley's accelerator fund Y Combinator's strategy which has over 2,000 investments.

This is the first close of Rs 100 crore or $14 million for the fund, which will focus on identifying startups early and would prefer to be the first external investor in a company's journey, a company statement said.

VC's founding team members Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Anuj Golecha, Anil Jain and Gaurav Jain are the founders for the fund, it said.

Close

“There's no better time to bet on Indian entrepreneurs than today. We are witnessing a surge in startups who are focused on solving Indian and global problems born out of various parts of India,” Sharma, who was an early investor in Oyo Rooms, said.

related news

Most startups struggle to raise their first round of funds in India and have to mostly rely on friends and family for capital, the statement said, adding that at present, VC's ecosystem includes over 4,000 investors, founders and executives.

The backers of the new fund include Indian businessmen who have built and scaled their ventures from scratch over the past two decades in India, it said.

VC is targeting a total corpus of Rs 300 crore for the fund and plans to raise the remainder of the commitments from corporations, family offices and institutions from ten countries.

It intends to offer $100,000 for a 5-7 percent equity per startup and put it through a three-month acceleration programme while being mentored by successful founders, it said.

Well performing startups will be eligible for an investment of $500,000 to $2 million, it said.

At present, the investment portfolio of VC consists of 75 startups including over 30 multi—baggers like BharatPe, Beardo, PeeSafe and Fynd, it said.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Business #Venture Catalysts

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.