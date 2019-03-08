Venkaiah Naidu underlines need to boost business cooperation between India and Paraguay

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on March 7 underlined the need to explore further business cooperation between India and Paraguay in fields of mutual interest. Naidu was in the South American country as part of his two-nation trip to Paraguay and Costa Rica.

He is the highest-level representative of India to visit Paraguay since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1961.

"VP @MVenkaiahNaidu addressed India-Paraguay Business Forum in presence of Paraguay's Industry & Commerce Minister @Lizcramer_py Remarked on sectors where complementarities exist & need to be explored for mutual benefit," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted.

After a successful visit to Paraguay, Naidu emplaned for Costa Rica.